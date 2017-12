Pop TV are live at The Royal Legion in Langold this week.

The band was formed by Dom Bradshaw and Will Brodie, who were then joined by Andy Peacock and Laney Daye, making the band a four-piece.

They play a range of covers from the mod, indie, power pop, ska and new wave genres.

The gig is on Friday, December 15.

For more details on the band, go to www.pop-tv.co.uk