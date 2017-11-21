Piano stars Benjamin and Heidi have a date in Worksop

Talented pianists Benjamin Frith and Heidi Rolfe return to The Crossing in Worksop this weekend to present their concert Four Hands, One Piano.

The first half of the programme will feature pieces by Schubert and Mendelssohn, while the second will see them play Holst’s The Planets in full.

Benjamin Frith performs all over the world with orchestras like the Halle, Warsaw Philharmonic and Royal Northern Philharmonia, and at concert venues in the UK, USA and Far East.

Heidi Rolfe’s repertoire includes works by women composers and also contemporary music.

She has performed with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, worked with the BBC on a collaboration for their Choir Girl of the Year contest and soprano Lesley Garrett.

Their Worksop concert is on Saturday, November 25 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 (under-16s £4) from The Crossing Church, on 01909 475421, or by emailing info@musicatthecrossing.co.uk