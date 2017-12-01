Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott live in Sheffield this month

Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott bring their latest tour to the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield next weekend

Paul is well known for huge success with The Housemartins and then The Beautiful South from 1988 until 2007.

Jacqui joined the band as lead singer from 1995 to 2000 and performed on hits like Rotterdam, Perfect 10 and Don’t Marry Her.

The pair reunited in 2013 and released their third album, Crooked Calypso, earlier this year

Their Sheffield gig is on Saturday, December 9.

Tickets are on 0114 2565656 or http://bit.ly/2ApG9lT