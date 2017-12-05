Search

Panto time at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Beauty and the Beast opens at Nottingham Theatre Royal this weekend
This year’s festive pantomime Beauty and the Beast opens at Nottingham Theatre Royal this weekend.

uch-loved actress, TV star, ex-Loose Women presenter, and Nottingham native, Sherrie Hewson leads the cast as Mrs Potty.

She is joined by fellow TV star Ben Richards plus Theatre Royal panto favourites Ben Nickless and Andrew Ryan.

The show runs from Saturday, December 9 to January 14

Tickets and show times are at http://bit.ly/2pTJXp9