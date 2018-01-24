Over 60 bands added to Download 2018 line-up

More than 60 bands have been added to the line-up for this year's Download Festival, organisers have announced.

Among those set to join headliners Ozzy Osbourne, Avenged Sevenfold and Guns 'n' Roses are You Me At Six, Black Stone Cherry, Cradle of Filth and Less Than Jake.

The three-day festival takes place from June 8-10 at Donington Park, and tickets are available now.

Kerrang! Radio Fresh Blood will once again be returning to Download to host The Avalanche Stage, which will feature headliners Neck Deep and The Hives, alongside The Bronx, Cancer Bats, Jamie Lenman and more.

Alex Baker, presenter of Fresh Blood on Kerrang! Radio said, : "I am absolutely stoked to be hosting The Avalanche Stage again this year at Download. Last year the talent on display on the stage, from brand new bands through to legends of the scene that started out life on Fresh Blood, was off the chart….and yet again this year it’s going to THE place to be…Puppy, Milk

Teeth, Employed To Serve and CANCER BATS (to name but a few!). I mean COME ON! BE FAIR ON THE OTHER STAGES!!”

Also announced are Shinedown, Volbeat, legendary Korn frontman Jonathan Davis making his first Download appearance as a solo artist, DragonForce, Inglorious, Monster Truck, The Temperance Movement, Thunder, The Struts, Whiskey Myers, L7, Hatebreed, Greta Van Fleet, Boston Manor, Marmozets, Thrice, Thy Art Is Murder, Baroness, Tesseract, Higher Power, Rolo Tomassi, Bury Tomorrow, Kreator, Dead Cross, Stick To Your Guns, The Maine, blessthefall, Stray From The Path, Employed To Serve, The Bottom Line, Emmure, Plini, Myrkur,

Knocked Loose, All Them Witches, Malevolence, Wayward Sons, Puppy, Zeal & Ardor, Miss May I, SHVPES, No Hot Ashes, Gold Key, The Hyena Kill, Sun Arcana, Tigress, Death Blooms, The Faim, Turbonegro, Corrosion Of Conformity, Savage Messiah, Myke Gray, Von Hertzen Brothers, Woes, Powerflo, Sleep Token and Koyo

For the full information, and tickets, see the website.