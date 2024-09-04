Have Oasis added extra tour dates? Wembley Stadium shows added to 2025 - but there's a catch
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
- Oasis’ 2025 tour sold out after going on sale last weekend.
- Band had previously added three more shows before tickets went on sale.
- But now two further dates have been added.
Oasis will play two extra shows at Wembley Stadium - but if you are hoping to get tickets, there is a catch. The band’s initial tour dates in 2025 have sold out, however addition concerts have now been added.
Tickets for the original tour dates went on sale last week but many fans were left disappointed. General sale began on Saturday, 31 August at 9am BST - however many fans were left unable to get passed the queue or were shocked by the dynamic prices, which increased cost by hundreds of pounds.
Fans are also being urged to remain vigilant for potential scams this week. While those booking accommodation on Airbnb are being urged to watch out for potential fraudsters.
Have Oasis added extra tour dates?
The band initially announced three extra shows at: Heaton Park, Manchester on July 16, Wembley Stadium on July 30 and Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on August 12. In a statement Oasis said they are adding the shows due to “unprecedented demand”.
However in a further update on 4 September, Oasis announced two more shows at Wembley Stadium on 27 and 28 September. The band said: “Two extra Wembley Stadium shows have been added due to phenomenal demand.”
When will tickets for extra shows go on sale?
Oasis left fans scratching their heads when announcing how the tickets will go on sale. In the post announcing the shows, Oasis said: “Tickets will be sold by a staggered, invitation-only ballot process. Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many UK fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with Ticketmaster. More details to follow.”
It has not yet been clarified how the ballot will work and how Oasis will work out who was unsuccessful in the initial sale.
Full list of Oasis 2025 dates
- Cardiff Principality Stadium - 4, 5 July
- Heaton Park, Manchester - 11, 12, 16, 19, 20 July
- Wembley Stadium, London - 25, 26, 30 July, 2, 3 August, 27, 28 September
- Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh - 8, 9, 12 August
- Croke Park, Dublin - 16, 17 August
What tips do you have for improving chances of getting Oasis tickets? Share your advice with our tech writer by emailing: [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.