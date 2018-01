The Night Cafe are live at The Bodega in Nottingham next week.

The Liverpudlian four-piece are live in Nottingham this week as part of their latest UK tour.

They have recently released a new track, Turn, from their much-anticipated second EP, due out in early 2018.

Turn builds on sonic foundations established in their debut release, Get Away From The Feeling.

Their Bodega date is Wednesday, January 24 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2BMMuLb