Jacksonville face New England this weekend at Wembley Stadium in the last NFL UK game 🏈

The Jacksonville Jaguars take on the New England Patriots in the final game of the NFL UK series of games this weekend (October 20 2024.)

The Jaguars hope they don’t suffer the same fate against the Patriots that led to a franchise record loss in 2021.

But New England are having their own problems getting into gear after their last five games.

Here’s where you can get tickets to see the final game of the NFL UK series and where you can watch it at home.

The game marks the third to take place in London this year, with the New York Jets having faced off against the Minnesota Vikings earlier this month (October 6 2024) and more recently the Jaguars squaring off against the Chicago Bears this past weekend (October 13 2024.)

The games mark an annual tradition of the NFL being hosted by venues in London such as the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley Stadium , home to this weekend’s final game of the series.

Tavon Austin #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs with the ball in the third quarter of the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. | Getty Images

It’s been a mix bag of results for Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, who in their last five games have earned one victory and four losses, including a 35-16 loss to Chicago as part of the London series, while the team had their record lowest result in September 2024, losing to the Buffalo Bills 10-47 .

The loss was their sixth biggest as a franchise and their biggest loss since the 2021 season, where they lost 10-50 to none other than… the New England Patriots.

Meanwhile the six-time SuperBowl champions are having a run to forget, losing their last five games straight, including a 24-3 loss to the New York Jets in September 2024. Could they finally break their losing streak at Wembley Stadium this weekend?

Who is the bookies’ favourite to win between the Jaguars and Patriots?

Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball in the third quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. | Getty Images

Oddschecker , who aggregate the betting odds for a number of bookies including William Hill, are currently favouring New England Patriots despite their previous five games, with odds of 41/20, while the Jacksonville Jaguars have to contend with odds of 2/5 for their upcoming showdown at Wembley Stadium.

Can I still get tickets to see Jacksonville Jaguars vs New England Patriots?

That you can, with some seats still available at the end zones of Wembley Stadium this weekend. To pick up a last minute ticket or see what hospitality options are available, you can visit Ticketmaster’s official NFL UK page from today .

Will Jacksonville Jaguars vs New England Patriots be shown on TV?

That it will, and it will be on free-to-air television too. ITV will be screening the game between Jacksonville Jaguars and the New England Patriots from 2pm on October 20 2024 on ITV1 , with those outside of the United Kingdom still available to catch the game on DAZN or with an NFL+ subscription .

Are you heading along to see Jacksonville take on New England at the final NFL UK game of the 2024 season, or have you been to one of the previous matches that took place in London this year? Let us know your thoughts and predictions by leaving a comment down below.