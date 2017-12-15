Musicality Singers have a festive date in Worksop

The Musicality Singers are presenting their Christmas concert at The Crossing in Worksop next week.

Over the past few years, the choir has been establishing its festive concert as a key part of Worksop’s build up to Christmas.

There have been some sparkling performances and lots of fun and laughter in that time and this year promises to deliver more of that.

Audiences can expect some new numbers, some established favourites and popular and well known Christmas songs and carols – with chances for the audience to join in the singing and the fun.

The concert is on Wednesday, December 20 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £6 on 01909 473375.