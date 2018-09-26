Musicality Singers are already starting to feel Christmasy

Over the last few years, the Worksop-based community choir, The Musicality Singers has been establishing itself as a key part of the Worksop Christmas scene.

This year promises to be no different when it stages its annual Christmas concert on December 21 at The Crossing in Worksop.

This year,the choir, under musical director Greg Watson, is promising a mix of new numbers, established favourites and popular and well known Christmas songs and carols, with a chance for the audience to join in some of the singing and the fun, including The Twelve Days of Christmas.

The choir has had another busy 12 months during which it has paid tribute to celebrated musicians and performers who’ve passed away, helped commemorate the centenary of the start of the Battle of the Somme and taken part in events like the Worksop Christmas lights switch-on event and the Co-op’s Light a Candle Service at St John’s Church in Worksop

Tickets for its Christmas concert are £6 and available now at The Crossing.