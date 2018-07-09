Worksop venue hosts concert from talented pair of musicians

Fans of Chiho Sunamoto and Jon Smith will not want to miss the talented duo in a concert called East Meets West 2 this weekend.

It will be taking place at Worksop’s The Crossing on Newcastle Street, on Saturday, July 14, starting at 7.30pm.

Instrumental and vocals to be featured in the performance will range from the light to the classical. The instruments used are the Yamaha Stagea ELC02 and Tyros 4, the Hohner Melodica, plus The Crossing’s own Bechstein concert grand and Makin Westmorland organ.

The musical biography of Chiho Sunamoto takes her from Japan’s St Katerina University to becoming the most highly qualified female Yamaha demonstrator in Europe.

She has performed at the Edinburgh Festival, at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall and on TV in Howard Goodall’s Organ Works.

Worksop-born Jon Smith has been a professional international musician for more than 40 years, entertaining the public from Shanklin to Toronto and from Scarborough to Barbados. He was the youngest church organist at St Luke’s, Langold, then spreading his musical wings to work on cruise liners in South America and the Caribbean. Jon was involved with Hohner in developing the first digital organ in Germany.

All adult tickets are £10, under 16s £4, from the Welcome Desk or you can order by calling 01909 475421 or info@musicatthecrossing.co.uk

See www.musicatthecrossing.co.uk for more.