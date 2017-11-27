Wombats double up in Sheffield due to demand

Having just confirmed a UK tour to accompany their fourth album Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life, The Wombats have been forced to add extra dates due to demand.

The Liverpudlian trio of frontman Matthew Murphy, drummer Dan Haggis and bassist Tord Øverland Knudsen have added a second date at Sheffield’s O2 Academy on Friday, March 9, on top of a show at the venue on Saturday, March 17 – for tickets, see gigst.rs/wmbts

The band shot to fame in 2006 with top-20 hit Moving to New York from debut album A Guide to Love, Loss & Desperation, which also featured hit single Let’s Dance to Joy Division.

Follow-up albums This Modern Glitch, in 2011, and 2015’s Glitterbug were both top-five hits.

This year has already seen them headline Brixton Academy – which sold-out in under 24 hours – as well as two sold-out nights at the Sydney Opera House.

Having debuted as Annie Mac’s hottest record on BBC Radio 1, and premiered online with The Fader, new single Lemon to A Knife Fight is now is available to stream at thewombats.lnk.to/ltakf

