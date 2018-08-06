Womack to star in Girl On The Train at Theatre Royal next year

Samantha Womack will take the starring role when the stage version of The Girl On The Train comes to Nottingham next week.

The production visits the Theatre Royal from May 20-25.

Rachel Watson longs for a different life. Her only escape is the perfect couple she watches through the train window every day, happy and in love. Or so it appears. When Rachel learns that the woman she’s been secretly watching has suddenly disappeared, she finds herself as a witness and even a suspect in a thrilling mystery in which she will face bigger revelations than she could ever have anticipated.

Adapted from Paula Hawkins’s novel – an international phenomenon selling more than 20 million copies worldwide – this gripping new play will keep you guessing until the final moment.

Samantha Womack has starred extensively in television, film and theatre. She is best known for playing Ronnie Mitchell in BBC1’s EastEnders. Other television credits include leading roles in Mount Pleasant and the hugely popular Game On, and recent film credits include the box office hits Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Kingsman: The Secret Service alongside Colin Firth.

For ticket details, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 989 5555.