Wake up for While She Sleeps’ Sheffield homecoming show

Having already played shows as far flung as Australia and China this year, as well as selling out a plethora of shows on home soil, Sheffield/Rotherham metalcore band While She Sleeps are now set for a one-off hometown gig.

Fresh from a US tour supporting Trivium, the quintet of frontman Lawrence Taylor, lead guitarist Sean Long, rhythm guitarist Mat Welsh, bassist Aaron McKenzie and drummer Adam Savage will be performing tracks from the latest album, the self-released top-10 hit You Are We, as well as 2012’s This is the Six and 2015’s Brainwashed.

A spokesman said: “2017 has seen While She Sleeps make it their mission to bring the truly heartfelt and socially conscious music of You Are We to far-flung corners of the world, as well as across their home country.

“While She Sleeps are one of the most dedicated and inspirational bands in the UK and the physical connection between band and fans in person at the gigs they play is paramount.”

For tickets, see sheffieldacademy.co.uk

MORE MUSIC NEWS:

Cars star Gary Numan set for Sheffield

Hometown arena date for Sheffield’s own Human League

Tramlines get move go-ahead

Sheffield’s Philippa Hanna back with knockout new album