Victims flocking to see Killers in Sheffield

Thousands of victims will flock to Sheffield’s Fly DSA Arena on Saturday to catch one of the world’s biggest acts in action.

The Killers are in the midst of a major UK tour following the release of their fifth album – and fifth successive UK chart-topper – Wonderful Wonderful.

It will be the band’s fourth visit to the arena, with all three previous visits selling out as The Killers’ fans, known as The Victims, snapped up tickets.

The band shot to fame in 2004 with the release of their global smash debut album Hot Fuss, featuring hit singles Mr Brightside, Somebody Told Me and Smile Like You Mean It.

Sam’s Town, the “difficult second album”, has gone five-times platinum since its release in 2006, while 2008’s Day & Age has sold more than three million copies worldwide.

Battle Born, release in 2012, was a top 10 hit across the world.

Support at the show on Saturday, November 25, comes from Howling Bells singer and guitarist Juanita Stein,

For the latest ticket information, see flydsaarena.co.uk

MORE MUSIC NEWS:

Early-bird tickets for Sheffield festival

Sheffield’s Sherlocks delighted with Liam Gallagher support slot

Public Service announcement for Sheffield

Sleeper awake and set for Sheffield