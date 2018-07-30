Vamps hit the road next year and visit RCH

Fans of The Vamps are in for a treat next year when the hot band will tour the country, including a visit to Nottingham.

The band is certainly having a busy summer. Fresh from a US promotional tour where they performed on some of the biggest TV shows in America, they now return to the UK with the announcement of their Four Corners UK & Ireland 2019 tour.

On top of this, they have released their highly anticipated new album Night & Day (Day Edition).

The Vamps can be seen at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on May 1, 2019. For more information and to buy tickets, please visit www.thevamps.net/tour or www.trch.co.uk

The Vamps will be joined on the tour by pop-rock trio New Hope Club (all dates).