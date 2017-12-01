Vaccines set for Combat Sports in Sheffield

Following a three-year hiatus, The Vaccines are back with their fourth album, Combat Sports, and UK tour.

Combat Sports will be released on Friday, March 30, before a nine-date UK tour in April, which includes a show at Sheffield’s O2 Academy on Friday, April 13.

A spokesman said: “The Vaccines are without doubt one of the biggest and most adored British bands of our generation. Starting their career with a bang in 2011 with the year’s bestselling debut album, What Did You Expect from the Vaccines?, 2012 saw the release of the equally successful Come of Age, which charted at number onein the UK, and in 2015 English Graffiti charted at number two.

Combined, the band have sold more than one million records worldwide.

“The Vaccines return to their roots with Combat Sports, ranging from pure Vaccines rock and roll through to powerpop. It is a combination that has never failed them in the past, as demonstrated by 15 consecutive A-listed singles at Radio 1.

“They have also earned Brit Award nominations for best live act and best new artist, a Q Award nomination for best new band and won an NME Award for best new band.

Tickets are on sale now at store.thevaccines.com

