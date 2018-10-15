Two top pianists combine for Worksop concert

Come along and see a concert called Four Hands One Piano at The Crossing in Worksop on Saturday, October 27.

The Newcastle Street-based venue welcomes concert pianists Benjamin Frith and Heidi Rolfe as they share the keyboard of the Bechstein Model E concert grand piano.

Benjamin Frith has an international reputation and continues to play with top flight orchestras in the UK and abroad. He now works extensively with the chamber repertoire and has formed the Frith Piano Quartet. He is an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

Heidi Rolfe holds a Masters degree in Piano Performance. In addition to her solo performances, she enjoys exploring the piano duo and four hands repertoire with Benjamin Frith, including a little known four hands arrangement of Holst’s The Planets Suite. She also works as a teacher of young people and is an Examiner for the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music.

The concert features works by Ravel, Schubert and Brahms.

Doors open at 6.45pm for a 7.30pm start. All adult tickets are £10, under 16s £4 from the Welcome Desk or you can order from 01909 475421 or info@musicatthecrossing.co.uk

You can also see www.musicatthecrossing.co.uk