Tribute treat for Bon Jovi fans

Bon Jovi Forever salute the back catalogue of Bon Jovi in a tribute show at The Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, December 30.

Expect a high energy electric packed show guaranteed to raise your hands.

Bon Jovi Forever guarantee an electric performance that will recreate a stadium style show to any sized venue performing all the greatest hits, album tracks... and so much more.

Bon Jovi Forever come loaded with authentic signature guitars, stage clothes a stunning light show. In addition they have stunning stage effects!. You really will believe your watching the real Bon Jovi.

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £12.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk