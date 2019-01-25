Top young pianist Teo to wow audience at Royal Concert Hall this weekend

Talented musician Teo Gheorghiu will be in action at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, January 27, from 11am, in the latest in the Sunday Morning Series recitals.

Aged 11, the Swiss pianist won his first competition, performed his first concerto and starred in a feature film.

Now, he makes his Nottingham debut with an hour-long concert of Romantic impressions, beginning with Enescu’s Romanian Rhapsody and also featuring works by Ravel and Debussy.

Call the box office for tickets on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk