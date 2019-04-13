Top performer Joe Longthorne comes to Retford Majestic Theatre later this month

Joe Longthorne will be performing a concert at Retford Majestic Theatre on April 26.

Don’t miss the international singing star, famed for an endless repertoire of the voices of the world’s top singers.

The special greatest hits performance is promised from the star of TV and stage who boasts more than 50 years in the music business.

Joe’s commanding voice has seen a succession of gold and platinum albums that have sold in the region of 10 million records.

Show promoter David Halford of Artistes International Management promises a rollercoaster ride of songs and impressions as Joe performs with his talented live band. “From Tom Jones to Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr, Joe’s impressions are flawless.”

Support is from George King, a regular face on TV during the Eighties appearing on hit shows The Comedians and New Faces.

For tickets, call 01777 706866.

