Tickets to see Sheridan in Sheffield go on sale later this week

Singer and actor Sheridan Smith is to perform at Sheffield City Hall as part of her eagerly awaited UK tour.

Having returned with her striking second album A Northern Soul and starred in the ITV primetime documentary Coming Home, Sheridan Smith can now announce details of the major UK tour. She is set to perform to an audience of more than 40,000 people across six nights.

Sheridan completed her debut UK tour earlier this year. The 11-date run sold-out entirely in advance and included a prestigious and celebratory show at the Royal Albert Hall. T

She will be performing at Sheffield City Hall on March 25.

Tickets go on sale from 9am on Friday, November 23. They will be available from https://www.livenation.co.uk/artist/sheridan-smith-tickets.