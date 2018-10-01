Three of the best this weekend at Sutton venue

A triple bill of gigs this weekend at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield gets under way on Friday, October 5, with Amy.

Entry to this Amy Winhouse tribute act is members £7/non-members £8.50.

The Stoney Street-based venue welcomes Too Rex on on Saturday, October 6, for a tribute to the very best of T.Rex.

Entry is members £7.50/non-members £9.

Finally, on Sunday, October 7, ex-Wishbone Ash star Martin Turner performs as part of his The Vintage Years Tour 2018. Entry is members £11/non-members £13.

The gig will feature a full performance of the iconic 1970 Wishbone Ash debut album.

For more on this and other gigs at the venue, go to www.thediamonduk.com