Talented young pianist joins forces with NSO for Russian concert this weekend

The Albert Hall in Nottingham will be alive with the sound of music on Saturday (November 17), as the 70-strong Nottingham Symphony Orchestra takes to the stage alongside a young musical virtuoso, 20-year-old Julian Trevelyan.

NSO’s first concert of the season will feature Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5, the Masquerade Suite by Khachaturian and Julian will join the orchestra for Tchaikovsky’s incredibly popular Piano Concerto No 1.

“I’m really looking forward to playing one of Tchaikovsky’s most popular concertos in Nottingham for the first time,” said Julian, who studied piano and composition at the Ecole Normandie de Musique in Paris and is now studying music at the University of Oxford, where he also plays the violin.

Julian continued: “I’ve just come back from Belgium, where I performed Beethoven’s Fourth Piano Concerto and I love travelling the world to perform – but it’s always nice to play a bit closer to home. I know that it will be a magical performance on Saturday and I can’t wait to see everyone there.”

Derek Williams, NSO’s conductor said: “Julian will be entering the prestigious International Tchaikovsky Competition – a classical music competition held in Moscow every four years for exceptionally talented musicians. It’s very rare that someone as young as Julian enters the competition, he’s incredibly talented and I’d like to thank him for performing with us on Saturday.”

The concert - which starts at 7.30pm – will see conductor Derek take to the stage for his 36th season with NSO, but the orchestra’s long-serving conductor is not short of new ideas for the orchestra’s programmes just yet.

“For this concert, we’ve decided to liven things up slightly and surprise our audience with a little added extra to the advertised programme,” explained Derek.

“We want to inspire both the musicians who play in the orchestra, as well as our audience – so, we’ve decided to include a small taste of our March 2019 concert’s programme during this concert, just to whet the audience’s appetite.

“It’s not included in the evening’s programme so will remain a secret until the night, but I know it’s something our audience will enjoy – it’s a piece we’ve certainly enjoyed playing.

“We’re glad to be back at the Albert Hall once again and I look forward to what I’m sure will be another fabulous concert.”

Tickets are available from just £5 and can be purchased online on ticketsource.co.uk/nottinghamsymphonyorchestra.

For more information visit nottinghamsymphony.org.uk and keep up with the orchestra’s upcoming concerts via Facebook (Nottingham Symphony Orchestra) or Twitter (@NottmSymphony).