Talented wind orchestra to perform concert at Worksop venue

The fascinating sound of Nottingham Symphonic Wind Orchestra (NSWO) can be heard in the excellent musical acoustic of The Crossing Church & Centre, Worksop, on Saturday, November 17.

Conducted by the highly respected Keiron Anderson, NSWO have called their programme for this concert Autumn Winds.

Popular classical works included in the concert are Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, by Paul Dukas, and Jupiter from Gustav Holst’s orchestral suite The Planets.

The concert will get under way at 7.30pm and doors open at 6.45pm.

All adult tickets are £10, under 16s £4, available from the Welcome Desk or order from 01909 475421 or info@musicatthecrossing.co.uk

See www.musicatthecrossing.co.uk for more.