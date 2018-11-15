Talented musicians will perform at Sutton venue’s Real Ale and Gin Festival

Make sure you get into the festive spirit nice and early by attending a Real Ale and Gin Festival being held soon at The Miners Arms in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

The event runs from Thursday, November 29, to Sunday, December 2.

There will be more than eight specially selected real ales, served on the venue’s pop-up real ale bar in the stylish ballroom at the Miners Arms, situated on Stoneyford Road.

In addition, there will be 50-plus gins, with garnish and tonic serving suggestions, gin cocktails and gin taster platters.

The Thursday night will feature a fun and funny pub quiz written and hosted by UK circuit comedian Jon Pearson and chosted by comedian Fran Jenkins. There is £1 entry, winner takes all.

On Friday, November 30, come and enjoy the beautiful vocals of Charlotte Eve from 8pm-10pm. She will be singing pop, Motown and swing classics with her own stunning twist.

Then, Saturday, December 1, there will be music courtesy of the acoustic vocal stylings of the talented Daryl Kirkland (pictured). He will be playing retro rock ‘n’ roll, blues and pop classics, between 8pm-10pm.

For more on the festival and the entertainment, you can go to www.facebook.com/TheMinersArmsSutton