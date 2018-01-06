Strictly stars Vincent and Flavia bring latest show to area

Tango Moderno will be strutting its way into the Nottingham Theatre Royal, from January 23-27.

Strictly superstars Vincent Simone and Flavia Cacace return to the stage with their most audacious and thrilling show yet.

Tango is the rhythm of the city, the heat of the streets and the pulse of life. Tango Moderno is the irresistible hot new stage spectacular from Vincent and Flavia: dance partners for over two decades, world champions, Strictly favourites and acclaimed West End stage stars, whose previous productions Midnight Tango, Dance Til Dawn and The Last Tango have all been acclaimed, sell-out hits.

Having originally intended The Last Tango to be their farewell tour, Flavia commented:

“As we were creating our last show, we developed a number of new routines with so much raw choreography. It was thrilling to still be discovering new numbers to dance, but we just couldn’t accommodate them in the production. We toured the country with the show and were overwhelmed by the support from our audiences and from people asking us to continue. Vincent and I spoke at the end of the tour and we decided that we wanted to continue; we love dancing together, we are having so much fun and we are excited to share this new work and show with our audiences.”

For ticket details, go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.

Photo: Manuel Harlan