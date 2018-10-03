Steeleye Span still going strong as tour reaches Mansfield

Legendary folk/rock band Steeleye Span’s 2018 winter UK tour comes to Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on October 10.

They will be joined by special guest Jacqui McShee from Pentangle. Jacqui McShee, is a legend of folk and jazz music and a true innovator in both genres across a long career.

Steeleye Span are fast approaching their 50th anniversary 2019, with a work rate to put many younger artists to shame.

They are an English folk rock band formed in 1969. Still active today, along with Fairport Convention. Steeleye Span are amongst the best known acts of the British folk revival and were among the most commercially successful, thanks to their hit singles Gaudete and All Around My Hat. They had four Top 40 albums and achieved a certified gold record with sales of All Around My Hat.

The present Steeleye line-up is: the legendary Maddy Prior (vocals), with long term member Liam Genockey (drums), Julian Littman,(guitar/keyboards and vocals) Andrew Sinclair (guitar), Jesse Mae Smart (violin and backing vocals), Benji Kirkpatrick (guitar and backing vocals), (whose father John Kirkpatrick played with the band in 1977-1978) and Roger Carey (bass).

For more on the gig, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or you can call 01623 633133.

Photo credit: Peter Silver