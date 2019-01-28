Star performer will show his versatility in Royal Concert Hall performance

The Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra will be at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on Friday, February 1, from 7.30pm.

The leading orchestra will be conducted by Nikolaj Znaider in this concert.

Znaider will also showcase his noted skills as a violinist when he takes the solo part in Beethoven’s popular Violin Concerto.

Written during one of his most creative periods, it shares the expansive vision of Beethoven’s ‘Eroica’ Symphony.

The concert also features a performance of Tchaikovsky’s final masterpiece, his mighty Sixth Symphony, the ‘Pathetique’, premiered just days before the composer’s untimely death.

For tickets, call the box office on 0115 9895555.

Photo credit: V Baranovsky