Sparkling gigs lined up this weekend at Sutton venue

The Modfathers will be visiting The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield on Friday, October 26, to perform the very best of Paul Weller - and more.

Entry for the gig at the Stoney Street venue is members £7/non-members £8.50.

This is followed on Saturday, October 27, by the return of A Foreigner’s Journey with their tribute act to both bands.

Entry is members £7.50/non-members £9.

Finally, on Sunday, October 28, it’s the turn of The Lynne and McCartney Story.

Entry is £5 for this afternoon of entertainment, paying musical homage to the glittering music careers of both Sir Paul McCartney and Jeff Lynne. It will feature music made famous by The Beatles and ELO.

the event runs from 2pm-6pm with food available.

For more, see www.thediamonduk.com