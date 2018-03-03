Sparkling classics in next Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra concert

Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra’s next concert on Sunday, March 18, will feature three masterworks by 20th century composers with jazz, film and dance connections.

The concert starts at 3pm in Nottingham’s Albert Hall and features young violinist Callum Smart.

To mark the centenary of the birth of Leonard Bernstein, the orchestra will present the suite from his 1954 movie On the Waterfront, which starred Marlon Brando.

This is followed by Erich Korngold’s superb Violin Concerto, played by BBC Young Musician finalist Callum Smart. The concerto was written in America after Korngold was forced to flee his native Austria.

The concert will end with Stravinsky’s great ballet score Petrushka, the story of three puppets brought to life, written for Diaghilev’s Ballets Russes company in Paris in 1911 and revised in 1947.

Tickets are £11 £15 (£5 children/students) and are available on the door (cash only) and from the Royal Centre box office on 0115 989 5555.

Alternatively, you can go to www.trch.co.uk. and online via priorbooking.com or ticketsource.co.uk.

All seating is unreserved and there will be a pre-concert talk at 2.15pm.