Space-rock veterans Hawklords to swoop into Sheffield

Space-rock veterans Hawklords will play Sheffield’s Foundry this autumn.

Formed by Robert Calvert and Dave Brock, of Hawkwind, from the ashes of The Sonic Assassins in 1978, The Hawklords re-emerged in 2009.

Since then they have consistently toured, released two official live concert performances on DVD and produced six consecutive albums of original music, with album number seven due to be released in October.

HawklordsVII: Brave New World, the new album for 2018, is part two of a trilogy on the themes of War, Peace and Love.

In support of the album, Hawklords are embarking on a UK tour which includes a show at The Foundry on Sunday, November 25 – see su.sheffield.ac.uk

Each live show features a digital projected light show, especially created by lighting designer and tour circuit veteran, Dave “Lighthouse” Johnson.