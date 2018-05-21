Singers come together at Notts venue for charity concert

A special gala concert is being held to raise funds for EMICS and the Lincolnshire and Notts Air Ambulance.

Ever since the national success of the Military Wives Choir and Gareth Malone, new audiences continue to appreciate different styles of choral music. And now, the Belvoir Wassailers, a male voice choir situated in the Vale of Belvoir, are hosting a concert with a difference in aid of two local life-saving charities – the East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme and the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

The audience will be able to experience four dramatically different styles of choir in one exciting evening at Newark Palace Theatre on June 1. The Up, Up and Away Gala Charity Concert 2018 will certainly be an event not to be missed, whatever your musical tastes.

Joining the Belvoir Wassailers will be the Cranwell Military Wives Choir (pictured) made up of the partners of officers based at RAF Cranwell and further afield, the high-energy Newark Rock Choir, and the award-winning De Montfort University Gospel Choir.

Speaking on behalf of The East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme, Dr Tim Gray said he was delighted that the organisers had chosen EMICS to receive half the proceeds of the concert.

“There are currently 24 active EMICS doctors volunteering in their holidays and spare time across the East Midlands and they responded to more than 1,700 calls to emergency situations last year. EMICS is a registered charity and receives no government funding or financial assistance whatsoever so donations are crucial in order to keep the scheme operational in the future. Although all the doctors work for EMICS on a totally voluntary basis, the scheme urgently needs to raise funds to purchase more of the specialist equipment that the doctors carry and to fund the recruitment and training of more doctors.”

Tickets cost £15 each and are selling fast so book now to avoid disappointment at www.palacenewarktickets.com