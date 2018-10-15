Sheffield visit for X Factor Live Tour next year

The X Factor Live Tour is returning to Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena in 2019 and for the first time ever the show will bring a matinee performance to the venue on Sunday, February 24, at 3pm.

X Factor digital presenter, Becca Dudley, will be returning as host this year on The X Factor Live Tour.

Becca has been hosting MTV UK programming since 2012 and presents multiple shows across the network, as well as covering worldwide music events with World Stage from Brazil to Belgium. In addition to her TV work, Becca DJs reggae, hip hop and dancehall across the UK and festivals, including Glastonbury. Becca is also a presenter on Apple Music’s global radio station Beats 1 and in 2016 she launched her own music platform DEADLY, which encompasses live music, radio and video content.

The X Factor Tour has thrilled more than three million people since it began 14 years ago, making it one of the UK’s most successful annual arena tours. So get your tickets to The X Factor Live Tour 2019 and don’t miss out...

Tickets, priced from £26.32 (including booking fee) go on general sale at 9am on Friday, October a19, vailable online at www.flydsaarena.co.uk or by phone on 0114 256 5656.