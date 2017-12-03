Sheffield’s waiting for reunited Bananarama

Siobhan Fahey rejoins Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward for a one-time-only tour of the original line-up of Bananarama which the three friends first formed in London 36 years ago.

The group which defined the 1980s are back to their original, record-breaking line up for a tour which includes a show at Sheffield City Hall.

This is be the first time and only time the original line-up have toured together.

Since their unforgettable last performance as a trio on The Brits in 1988, Keren and Sara have continued as Bananarama, releasing records and touring to global audiences.

Siobhan went on to have hit singles and albums around the world as part of Shakespears Sister, before becoming a solo artist.

Bananarama made it into the Guinness Book Of Records as the most successful female group of all time with more hit singles than any other girl band ever.

To date, they have had 30 major hits, with tracks such as Venus, Shy Boy and Robert De Niro’s Waiting.

Bananarama play Sheffield City Hall on Tuesday, December 5. For tickets, see sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

