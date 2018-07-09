Sheffield’s Liberty Ship set sail for biggest headline show to date

Those “in the know” have been raving about Sheffield’s Liberty Ship for years.

And slowly the secret is being let out of the bag – they’ve toured the UK supporting Reverend and the Makers and been selected from more than 1,500 applicants to open the main stage at Sheffield’s Tramlines Festival in 2015.

And now the indie rock’n’roll quartet of frontman Lewis Hancock, guitarist Jack Eddison, bassist James Brown and drummer Kierran Bond, fresh from the release of latest single Which Way – featuring “relatable lyrics that really pack a punch”, according to independent music website RGM – have announced “their biggest headline show so far”.

The band said: “We’re very excited to announce our biggest headline show to date at Sheffield University’s Foundry on Saturday, October 6.

“Tickets are flying out and we don’t want you to miss out. See you there.”

The band also have a summer of festival dates lined up, including Conisbrough Music Festival on Saturday, July 7, Rotherham’s Beanfest on Saturday, July 14, Dronfield’s Dronfest on Saturday, August 4, and Sheffield’s Crystal bar as part of the Tramlines Fringe on Sunday, July 22, as well as Peakender Festival, Bakewell, on August 18.

Tickets to the gig at the 1,050-plus capacity Foundry are now on sale, priced from £5, at foundrysu.com