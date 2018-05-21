Sheffield date for star singer/songwriter Scott

Scott Matthews will end an extensive UK tour with a headline gig at The Greystones in Sheffield on May 31.

A man. A guitar. And a song. It sounds simple, doesn’t it? And it is.

Scott Matthews’s new record, The Great Untold, is a career-defining masterpiece. The sixth studio album by the Ivor Novello Award-winning singer-songwriter is the one that many have craved: it is a masterclass in honesty, instinct and reflection.

A largely acoustic recording, Matthews’s sublime new record features sparse production. Recorded at home and in acoustically resonant rural churches, instrumentation has been jettisoned. His ten-song cycle is the sound of a man comfortable in his own skin, putting his neck on the line with a collection of otherworldly songs.

Matthews has tested himself as a songwriter. The absence of a band means he is vulnerable and exposed. But, in many ways, it was ever thus. He started as a soloist and is ready to fly alone. It opens new possibilities, a different type of challenge.