Sheffield City Hall gig for Dido on first tour in 15 years

Dido has announced a tour date for Sheffield City Hall on December 7.

Ahead of her first album in five years, Still On My Mind, out now on BMG, Dido announced dates around the country for November and December.

The announcement marks Dido’s first return to touring in 15 years, and will see her performing material from the new album, as well as classic tracks such as Thank You, Here With Me, White Flag and Life For Rent.

Still On My Mind encapsulates a variety of styles and genres, ranging from her love of hip hop to her folk roots, but ultimately the entire record carries a dance and electronic music sensibility, even on the tracks with no beats. At the core, it’s about the songs which capture the beautiful essence of Dido personally and emotionally.

Click here for more on the gig.

Photo credit: Simon Emmett