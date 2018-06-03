See leading pianist Noriko’s latest concert in the area

World famous pianist Noriko Ogawa returns to St Mary’s Church in Nottingham to perform Chopin’s Piano Concerto No.1 on Saturday, June 9, from 7.30pm.

Noriko has built up a loyal following in Nottingham. That she continues to juggle her hectic concert schedule to perform to her fans here, is testament to her commitment to the city and church where she first performed over 25 years ago.

Noriko Ogawa has achieved considerable renown throughout the world since her success at the Leeds International Piano Competition in 1987. She regularly plays with the world’s leading orchestras and ensembles and is a prolific recording artist.

For the concert on Saturday, Noriko, accompanied by the Orchestra of the Restoration, will perform Chopin’s Piano Concerto No.1.

Chopin was only 20 when he composed the Concerto in E minor. Letters to friends suggest that it was not an easy task. The premiere, with Chopin himself at the piano and Carlo Evasio Soliva conducting on 12 October 1830, was “a success.... a full house.”

This concert will showcase the talents of not one but two keyboard aficionados. John Keys, St Mary’s Church’s director of music, will take to the console of the church’s digital organ to perform Guilmant: Organ Symphony No.1.

The programme also includes a rendition of Sir Hubert Parry’s I Was Glad sung by the church’s celebrated choir while the orchestra performs Verdi’s Overture La forza del destino.

Tickets are: Nave £15 (£13) and £5 (23 and under); unreserved seats. Call the box offices on 08444 77 56 78 or 0115 941 0543. You can also get tickets on the door (cash only).