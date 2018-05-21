Rising star Josh heads for Sheffield gig

US/UK troubadour Josh Okeefe has a busy summer schedule of festival appearances and live shows with Lindi Ortega.

The aspiring singer-songwriter from England via Tennessee will be supporting Lindi at a string of UK dates kicking off at Sheffield’s The Leadmill on June 5.

Turning heads with his first tour of the UK last summer, Josh returns following a year of near constant travelling across the US and omnipresently performing with artists across the Nashville scene at noteworthy spots like Layla’s and Roberts Western World on Lower Broadway where one could see him either taking centre stage or playing the harmonica for someone else.

On his ongoing quest to pen songs founded on substance, the last year has seen Josh notably put in emotional performances at Grenfell Tower’s Wall of Truth (a public space collating first hand accounts, facts, testimonies and statements created by and for members of the community affected), as well as performing at a gathering for Black Lives in Tennessee (as reported on by Huffington Post), both of which have been hard-hitting and inspirational new chapters in Josh’s own living songbook.