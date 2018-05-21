Rising star Elles to play gig in Farnsfield

Bristol-based Elles Bailey and her band are visiting Farnsfield Village Centre on Saturday, June 2, as part of her current European tour.

Elles has a talent for crafting and seamlessly weaving rootsy blues, country and soulful rock, with a contemporary edge. What’s more, fate has blessed her with a “smoky vocal” style that perfectly fits her music.

The last two years have seen Elles raising her profile enormously through extensive touring and performing at a series of headline shows and festivals.

In addition, 2017 saw her launch her debut album Wildfire which was produced at the Blackbird Studios in Nashville with a host of legendary musicians.

2018 has seen her perform at The 100 Club in London and at The Great British Rock and Blues Festival in Skegness prior to this current tour.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now priced at £12 from Bruce on 01623 883096 or banddmcdowall@btinternet.com