Reef’s Revelation about Sheffield show

Fresh from destroying Britrock, Place Your Hands stars Reef have announced a UK headline tour which includes a show in Sheffield.

The West Country quartet recently finished their co-headline Britrock Must Be Destroyed tour alongside The Wildhearts and Terrorvision.

They are embarking on a summer of festival appearances ahead of a tour of Australia and Japan before their winter UK tour, which includes a show at Sheffield’s Foundry on Friday, December 7.

The band shot to fame in the mid-1990s with a series of top 20 singles, including Naked, Weird and Place Your Hands, as well as number-three debut album Replenish and number-one follow-up Glow.

Revelation, their first studio album for 18 years, charted at number 26 last month, earning the band some of the best reviews of their career, including “good things come to those who wait”, from Classic Rock, “the band sound vital and energised” from Louder Than War and “this is brilliant, a Revelation indeed” from Powerplay.

The lead single from the album, My Sweet Love, featuring American singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow, was playlisted by Radio 2.

Tickets to Reef’s Sheffield show go on sale from 10am today, Thursday, June 27, from foundrysu.com