Puppy’s Sheffield date is postponed to September

Puppy have postponed their nine-date UK headline tour by one month, meaning it will now kick off on September 1 and their visit to Sheffield Corporation will now be on September 8.

Support across all dates will still be provided by Grove Street Families.

The band said: “We are having to postpone our upcoming world tour of the UK. Due to a series of issues that were no fault of our own, the tour we initially booked had to be postponed by exactly one month. We will still be embarking on our debut headline world tour of the United Kingdom, but it will now commence on September 1 and NOT August 1. We’ve done our best to re-book the same tour at short notice. All tickets previously bought will be honoured at the newly rearranged shows and we still be joined by the awesome Grove Street Families.

“We are incredibly sorry if this means anyone is now unable to attend any of the shows and refunds are available for those who now can’t make it. Check the newly updated tour poster for updated dates/venues and hit the link below to buy tickets to the new shows if you didn’t have any already.”

For more see hyperurl.co/PuppyTickets