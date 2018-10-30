Plenty to enjoy at Ours in Creswell over the next week

Ours - Bar & Lounge in Creswell has a busy week of activities and events lined up to entertain visitors.

On November 2, it’s Flashback Friday at the venue on Elmton Road where the resident DJ plays all the greatest hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s, from 8pm to midnight.

Saturday Night LIVE takes place on November 3. Watch and listen to the best male and female vocalists performing live on stage from 8pm.

There will be a Poker Night on Tuesday, November 6. All playing levels are welcome including beginners. Cards are dealt at 8pm and there is a free hot supper at 9pm.

On Wednesday, November 7, there will be an all you can eat Chinese buffet prepared, cooked and served by the owners of Ocean Pearl at Ours Bar & Lounge in Creswell for £9.95 per head. Booking is essential on 07933043074.

Finally, on Thursday, November 8, it is Cocktails & Karaoke. Join the fun, come along and perform live on the stage every week from 7pm.