Nottingham Symphony Orchestra’s first concert of their 2018-2019 season will take place at the city’s Albert Hall on Saturday, November 17.

The concert, to be conducted by Derek Williams, will feature performances of Shostakovich’s Fifth Symphony, a cornerstone of the 20th century classical repertoire.

You can also hear Tchaikovsky’s equally popular First Piano Concerto and Khachaturian’s witty and accessible Masquerade Suite.

For more, see http://nottinghamsymphony.org.uk/