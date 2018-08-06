Nottingham visit for Dashboard Confessional on UK tour

Check out a gig by Dashboard Confessional, coming later this year at Nottingham’s Rock City on November 18.

Dashboard Confessional have announced they will be returning to the UK for a full UK tour this November.

The band released their new album, Crooked Shadows, in February and this tour marks the first time fans in the UK will get the chance to hear the new tracks live. Highlighted by tracks like We Fight and Heart Beat Here, the album was the band’s first full length offering in more than eight years.

Produced by Chris Carrabba with co-producer Colin Brittain, Crooked Shadows was the result of a near decade-long period of immense self-examination for Carrabba.

The album explored Carraba’s reclamation of the simple yet extraordinary moments in life that long stood as the unsung heroes of his songwriting, as he reflects on experiences of his own and those closest to him.

The result is a deeply cathartic body of work that traverses the complications and vulnerabilities of relationships while scrutinizing the possibility of self-improvement.

Tickets are available at http://www.dashboardconfessional.com/

Photo: David Bean