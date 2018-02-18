Nottingham Symphony Orchestra’s next concert will be out of this world

Nottingham Symphony Orchestra (NSO) will be performing Holst’s famous The Planets at its next concert on Saturday, March 3, celebrating the suite’s 100th anniversary.

The Albert Hall will once again host one of the country’s finest amateur orchestras, performing a programme of English favourites, comprising Johannesburg Festival Overture by Walton, Elgar’s Cello Concerto in E minor, as well as a special performance by Cantamus Girls Choir.

NSO conductor Derek Williams said: “We’re delighted to welcome Kristiana Ignatjeva to play with us for the first time as our soloist for Elgar’s Cello Concerto. Kristiana is a scholar at the Royal College of Music and has given recitals across Europe and North America, performing at the Royal Albert Hall, Royal Festival Hall and Cadogan Hall – to name a few.”

“We will also be performing alongside Cantamus Girls Choir, which has been wowing audiences across the UK for more than 45 years. The choir will be singing Whitaker’s Seal Lullaby, Waltzing Matilda by Ruth McCall and Gershwin’s classic I Got Rhythm.”

This year marks the centenary of The Planets’ first performance, which was held during the last few weeks of the First World War at the Queen’s Hall in Westminster to a private audience.

“It’s a suite known all over the world, with each dramatic movement conveying emotions associated with the planets,” continued Derek.

“This is the perfect accompaniment to the Johannesburg Festival Overture, which was composed to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Johannesburg’s creation. The piece was described by Walton as: ‘a non-stop gallop...slightly crazy, hilarious and vulgar’. It’s certainly an exciting piece to perform and we’re looking forward to bringing something different to the Albert Hall.

“As an orchestra, we try to mix our programmes with classic favourites and pieces people may not be as familiar with - so I hope our audience in March will enjoy our next concert, which I’m sure will be truly spectacular.”

Nottingham Symphony Orchestra will be taking to the stage at 7.30pm. To purchase tickets, visit the orchestra’s Ticket Source box office: ticketsource.co.uk/date/437287 or on the door at the Albert Hall on the night.

Tickets start at just £5, with concessions also available.

To keep up-to-date with the orchestra’s latest concert news visit: http://nottinghamsymphony.org.uk/, follow @NottmSymphony on Twitter or like Nottingham Symphony Orchestra on Facebook.