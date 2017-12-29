New Year’s Revolution 2 offers bumper line-up of bands at Rock City

After the success of last year’s inaugural event, local punk rock fans can look forward to New Year’s Revolution 2 at Nottingham’s Rock City on Sunday, January 7 (2pm-10pm).

The bash is intended to cheer everyone up after the Christmas and New Year celebrations have faded away and features a value-for-money collection of bands including Hung Like Hanratty. Resistance 77, Duncan Reid & the Big Heads, Verbal Warning, and Rubber Gun Squad.

Headlining are the hilarious Hung Like Hanratty, whose near-the-knuckle songs are not for the faint-hearted but cover a wide variety of topics from tractors blocking the road, disabled buggies blocking the pavement, scrap metal merchants, and ex-wives.

They were runaway winners of the Introducing Stage at the massive Great British Alternative Festival at Skegness Butlins this year which will see them rub shoulders with the likes of the Boomtown Rats on the main stage next year.

Resistance 77, one of the area’s oldest and most loved punk bands are second on the bill.

One of Forest and England legend Stuart Pearce’s favourite bands, Resistance 77’s first gig was in November 1980 at South Normanton Miners Welfare.

Since then they have built up a good following all over Europe and next year are looking forward to playing the world-famous Punk Rock Bowling weekend with some huge names in Las Vegas.

Duncan Reid, a former member of the influential punk-pop outfit The Boys, has since released three shimmering albums of new material with his new band Duncan Reid and The Big Heads.

The Boys’ debut album, released 40 years ago, was a big influence on bands like The Ramones and Reid’s set still includes a few of their classics.

Verbal Warning are another local band who started out in 1980, though had a lengthy hiatus before returning to action in 2005.

Since then they have released three albums, effortlessly mixing politics and comedy and 2017 offering No Half Measures is their best work to date.

Opening the show, Rubber Gun Squad cover older and modern indie, new Wawve and punk songs and like to turn people on to music they might not have heard before such as The Pixies.

Tickets are available from Foremans Bar in Nottingham priced £12 advance or £14 via PayPal foremans@ntlworld.com.

Admission will be £15 on the door.

Hung Like Hanratty, Resistance 77 and Duncan Reid and the Big Heads are pictured