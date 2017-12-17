Nation’s most famous choirmaster Malone will return to Royal Concert Hall next year

Gareth Malone is back in the area next year for an appearance at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Tuesday, June 5.

Following the resounding success of the 2017 tour, Gareth can’t resist bringing the choral excitement to areas we missed first time round. This is a show that shouldn’t be missed.

This limited run of new tour dates in spring 2018 will see TV’s favourite choirmaster in his element as he curates an evening of music that matters to him.

Gareth is delighted to welcome back The Swingles, the undisputed rulers of British close harmony, to present songs you know and love in a way you have never heard them before. Feast your ears on their dazzling vocal pyrotechnics.

Gareth will be joined by some exciting guest choirs and singers along the way, he’ll be showcasing new songs written specially for this tour, alongside well-known classics such as Fields of Gold, Bridge Over Troubled Water and Superstition. The evening will include repertoire from his TV series The Choir - songs as sung by the Invictus choir, Military Wives and the Boys Don’t Sing episode.

The performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £27.50-£37.50. Go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 989 5555.

Photo credit: Shirlaine Forrest