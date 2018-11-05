Marvel-lous show in store at city venues next year

Super hero action, thrills and drama will soar, smash and burst into Sheffield and Nottingham next year as Marvel Universe LIVE! returns with a brand new show.

Visiting Nottingham Motorpoint Arena from September 18-22, and FlyDSA Arena from October 10-13, in this all new production produced by Feld Entertainment, Marvel fans see Spider-Man, The Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy join forces with Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki’s hands.

Tickets go on general sale on November 16 at www.marveluniverselive.co.uk or https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/marvel-universe-live

The audience will witness cutting-edge special effects, pyrotechnics, and impressive 3D video projection mapping in this completely new thrilling adventure. With aerial stunts, martial arts and daring motorcycle skills, fans of all ages will be immersed in the Marvel universe in a show unlike anything they have ever seen before.